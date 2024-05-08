Loading... Loading...

Wednesday witnessed a varied performance across major U.S. indices. The S&P 500 closed the day steady at 5,187.67, while the Nasdaq experienced a slight decline of nearly 0.2%, settling at 16,302.76. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a positive movement, climbing 0.4% to reach 39,056.39.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

ARM Holdings Plc ARM

The chipmaker’s shares fell by 1.60% to close at $106.07. The stock’s intraday high was $109.94, and it hit a low of $104.65. The 52-week high stands at $164, and the 52-week low is $46.5. ARM Holdings reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, with earnings of 36 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents by 20%.

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD

Robinhood’s stock dipped by 0.78% to close at $17.85. The stock’s intraday high was $17.94, and it hit a low of $17.37. The 52-week high stands at $20.55, and the 52-week low is $7.91. The trading platform reported record first-quarter revenue of $618 million, up 40% year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate.

Airbnb Inc ABNB

Airbnb’s shares fell by 1.20% to close at $157.90. The stock’s intraday high was $158.62, and it hit a low of $155.84. The 52-week high stands at $170.1, and the 52-week low is $103.55. The company reported an 18% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $2.14 billion, beating the consensus estimate.

Shopify Inc SHOP

Shopify’s stock plunged by 18.59% to close at $62.73. The stock’s intraday high was $64.20, and it hit a low of $60.64. The 52-week high stands at $91.57, and the 52-week low is $45.5. The company reported a 23% year-over-year growth in the first-quarter revenue to $1.86 billion, beating the consensus estimate.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s shares slid by 1.74% to close at $174.72. The stock’s intraday high was $176.06, and it hit a low of $170.15. The 52-week high stands at $299.29, and the 52-week low is $138.8. The company’s shares fell following reports that U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether Tesla misled investors and customers about its self-driving technology.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

