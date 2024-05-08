Wednesday witnessed a varied performance across major U.S. indices. The S&P 500 closed the day steady at 5,187.67, while the Nasdaq experienced a slight decline of nearly 0.2%, settling at 16,302.76. On the other hand, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a positive movement, climbing 0.4% to reach 39,056.39.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
ARM Holdings Plc ARM
The chipmaker’s shares fell by 1.60% to close at $106.07. The stock’s intraday high was $109.94, and it hit a low of $104.65. The 52-week high stands at $164, and the 52-week low is $46.5. ARM Holdings reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, with earnings of 36 cents per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 30 cents by 20%.
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD
Robinhood’s stock dipped by 0.78% to close at $17.85. The stock’s intraday high was $17.94, and it hit a low of $17.37. The 52-week high stands at $20.55, and the 52-week low is $7.91. The trading platform reported record first-quarter revenue of $618 million, up 40% year-over-year, beating the Street consensus estimate.
Airbnb Inc ABNB
Airbnb’s shares fell by 1.20% to close at $157.90. The stock’s intraday high was $158.62, and it hit a low of $155.84. The 52-week high stands at $170.1, and the 52-week low is $103.55. The company reported an 18% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $2.14 billion, beating the consensus estimate.
Shopify Inc SHOP
Shopify’s stock plunged by 18.59% to close at $62.73. The stock’s intraday high was $64.20, and it hit a low of $60.64. The 52-week high stands at $91.57, and the 52-week low is $45.5. The company reported a 23% year-over-year growth in the first-quarter revenue to $1.86 billion, beating the consensus estimate.
Tesla Inc TSLA
Tesla’s shares slid by 1.74% to close at $174.72. The stock’s intraday high was $176.06, and it hit a low of $170.15. The 52-week high stands at $299.29, and the 52-week low is $138.8. The company’s shares fell following reports that U.S. prosecutors are investigating whether Tesla misled investors and customers about its self-driving technology.
Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock
Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.
Read Next: Xi Jinping Says He Would ‘Never Forget’ NATO’s Bombing Of Chinese Embassy 25 Years Ago: ‘Will Never Allow Such Tragic History To Repeat Itself’
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.