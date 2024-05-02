Amazon To Be Guarded By CrowdStrike's Cybersecurity Tools

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.com Inc AMZN Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Crowdstrike Holdings Inc CRWD have expanded their strategic partnership to boost cybersecurity consolidation and cloud transformation.

As part of the partnership, Amazon has unified its cybersecurity protection on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, to protect the company from code to cloud and from device to data.

Amazon is replacing various cloud point products with Falcon Cloud Security, utilizing Falcon Next-Gen SIEM for securing big data logging, and implementing Identity Threat Detection and Response to counter identity-based attacks.

Additionally, CrowdStrike is broadening its utilization of AWS services, including Amazon Bedrock and AWS SageMaker, to foster innovation in cloud security, SIEM transformation, and novel cybersecurity AI applications.

Together, CrowdStrike and AWS aim to deliver technologies to aid customers in building and securing businesses in the cloud.

George Kurtz, CEO and co-founder of CrowdStrike, stated, “CrowdStrike pioneered cloud-native cybersecurity by building on AWS. The world’s leading companies build their cloud business on AWS, and they protect it with CrowdStrike.”

CrowdStrike is taking initiatives to accelerate the development of generative AI capabilities within the Falcon Platform, leveraging Amazon Bedrock’s secure infrastructure and enabling organizations to adopt AI innovations.

Price Action: CRWD shares are trading higher by 2.25% at $302.10 at the last check Thursday.

