Mark Zuckerberg Shifts Meta's Focus To AI 'Agents' Over Chatbots: Apple To Pursue Similar 'Holy Grail,' Predicts Gene Munster

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. META, detailed the company’s vision for AI development, hinting at a shift from chatbots to more advanced AI ‘agents.’

What Happened: Zuckerberg, during Meta’s first quarter 2024 earnings call, discussed the future of AI, emphasizing the transition from chatbots to AI agents. He explained that these agents would be capable of handling more complex tasks and goals, performing numerous queries to achieve the desired outcome.

“The next phase for a lot of these things are handling more complex tasks and becoming more like agents rather than just chatbots,” Zuckerberg said.

He also highlighted the potential for more sophisticated interactions, especially in business use cases, and the significant role these AI agents could play in guiding users through various processes.

“An agent is going to do is you give it an intent or a goal, then it goes off and probably actually performs many queries on its own in the background in order to help accomplish your goal,” said the Meta CEO.

Zuckerberg expressed confidence in Meta’s ability to develop leading AI models and reaffirmed the company’s long-term commitment to AI investment.

Deepwater Asset Management‘s Gene Munster sees Zuckerberg’s Agentic AI vision as the future, believing in its potential and predicting Apple Inc AAPL will follow suit.

“Look for $AAPL to go after the same Holy Grail,” Munster said on social media platform X.

Why It Matters: This announcement comes in the wake of Meta’s Q1 2024 earnings report, which revealed a 27% year-over-year revenue increase.

Despite this positive performance, the company’s stock experienced a 17% plunge following Zuckerberg’s announcement of scaling capex and energy expenses for AI.

Earlier, Zuckerberg had also revealed that over 50% of Instagram’s content and 30% of Facebook’s posts are now recommended by AI.

Price Action: Meta shares declined 15.1% after hours to $418.85 after closing 0.52% lower at $493.5 in the regular session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image Credits – Shutterstock

