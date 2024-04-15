Loading... Loading...

On Monday, the leading U.S. stock indices experienced declines, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average concluded the day 0.65% below at 37,735.11, while the S&P 500 dipped 1.2% to 5,061.82. Similarly, the Nasdaq closed the session with a decrease of 1.8% at 15,885.02.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

The stock tumbled by 18.35% to close at $26.61, with an intraday high and low of $29.76 and $26.25 respectively. This comes after the company, which is behind Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform, filed a prospectus related to the issuance of millions of shares of additional stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN

Rivian’s shares traded lower, closing at $8.40, a decrease of 8%. The stock’s intraday high and low were $9.17 and $8.32 respectively. The stock has been down more than 18% over the past five days.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS

Goldman Sachs saw a surge in its stock, closing at $400.88, an increase of 2.92% for the day. The intraday high and low were $412.87 and $398.69 respectively. The financial services giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, with revenue of $14.21 billion.

Salesforce Inc CRM

Salesforce’s stock slid by 7.28% to close at $272.90, with an intraday high and low of $286.48 and $271.66 respectively. The company is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire cloud data management company Informatica.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock slumped by 5.59% to close at $161.48, with an intraday high and low of $170.69 and $161.38 respectively. The electric vehicle maker is reportedly looking to trim its workforce amid fundamental issues.

