What's Going On With Roku Shares Today?

Roku, Inc. ROKU shares are trading lower on Wednesday.

The company said it plans to launch more ways to personalize and elevate the viewing experience.

Over the next few months, Roku will be introducing Backdrops, Roku Smart Picture, and updates across browse, discovery, and mobile apps across all U.S. devices.

“We want our platform to be relevant to how you watch TV, whether you purchased a device today or years ago,” said Preston Smalley, Vice President of Viewer Product at Roku.

The company also announced its new premium televisions, the Roku Pro Series, which are now available at Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY stores and various websites online.

“Our Pro Series TVs not only look and sound beautiful; they also give our customers the best possible viewing experience, no matter what they’re watching,” said Chris Larson, Vice President, Retail Strategy, Roku.

Earlier this month, the company partnered with the National Basketball Association to officially launch the NBA FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel and the NBA Zone.

“The Roku Channel is the inaugural partner of the first-ever NBA FAST channel, which is available exclusively through The Roku Channel for a limited time,” according to a press release.

Price Action: ROKU shares are trading lower by 3.34% to $60.75 on the last check Wednesday.

Photo by rafapress on Shutterstock