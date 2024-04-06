Trump Alleges Again That Biden Was 'All Jacked Up' On Cocaine During State Of The Union, Demands Pre-Debate Drug Test

Loading... Loading...

During President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union address last month, former President Donald Trump controversially asserted, without evidence, that Biden was under the influence of cocaine, despite widespread praise for the latter’s speech.

Trump reiterated his demand for drug testing if they were to debate again, reported Forbes.

Speaking to conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt this week, Trump alleged that Biden was “higher than a kite” during the March 7 address, claiming he was initially “all jacked up” but was later “fading fast.”

This echoes a baseless claim circulating in right-wing online circles, the report read.

The Biden campaign ridiculed Trump’s 2020 statement, noting that the former president believes his strongest argument for a debate with Biden is made in “urine.”

This week, Trump once more sought to connect the discovery of cocaine in a White House area accessible to visitors last year to the president’s debate performance, stating to Hewitt, “I think there’s something going on there.”

Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa called Trump’s comments “a bizarre outburst,” in a statement to Forbes.

Both Biden and Trump abstain from alcohol, and there is no evidence to suggest that Biden uses drugs. Trump’s campaign is “spiraling because their candidate’s toxic agenda continues to be a loser with voters,” Moussa said.

