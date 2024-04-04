Loading... Loading...

At the close of trading on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 0.1% to reach 39,127.14, while the S&P 500 saw a comparable increase, rising to 5,211.49. Similarly, the Nasdaq finished in positive territory, gaining 0.2% to reach 16,227.46.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN

Amazon’s stock rose by 0.95% to close at $182.41, with an intraday high and low of $182.87 and $179.8 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $183 and $97.71. BofA analyst Justin Post reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon, seeing growth with smart carts and automated fulfillment centers.

The Walt Disney Company DIS

Disney’s shares slid by 3.13% to close at $118.98, with an intraday high and low of $123.69 and $118.38 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $123.74 and $78.73. Disney announced a resounding victory against activist investors at its annual meeting.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB

Aurora Cannabis’ stock skyrocketed by 44.06% to close at $7.21, with an intraday high and low of $7.39 and $4.95 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $11.5 and $2.84. The cannabis industry reignited the imagination and hope of longstanding investors after it finished the first quarter in style.

Paramount Global PARA

Paramount Global’s shares surged by 14.97% to close at $13.52, with an intraday high and low of $13.8 and $11.32 respectively. The 52-week high and low are $24 and $10.16. The market's curiosity was stirred as discussions heated up regarding a potential deal with Skydance Media.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares rose by 1.05% to close at $168.38, with an intraday high and low of $168.82 and $163.28 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $299.29 and $152.37. Tesla shares traded lower on Wednesday after the company reported weak deliveries for the first quarter.

Photo by WHYFRAME on Shutterstock

