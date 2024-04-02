Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Unfazed By Tesla's Big Q1 Sales Miss, Hoards $39M Of EV Giant's Stock Tuesday — Nvidia Offloading Continues

Loading... Loading...

Tesla, Inc. TSLA tumbled nearly 5% on Tuesday, with about $27 billion in market capitalization annihilated in a single session. Undeterred by the negative catalyst that drove the stock lower, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest accumulated an additional tranche of the stock.

What Happened: Ark through three of its actively-managed exchange-traded funds bought a combined 234,998 shares worth $39.16 million, according to daily trade information released by the firm. The details of the purchase are as follows:

Ark Innovation ETF ARKK : 182,052 shares ($30.34 million)

: 182,052 shares ($30.34 million) ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ : 10,202 shares ($1.70 million)

: 10,202 shares ($1.70 million) ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW : 42,744 shares ($7.12 million)

Tesla is the second biggest holding of Ark’s flagship exchange-traded funded, the ARKK. The fund holds $$677.40 million worth of the electric-vehicle giant’s shares and these shares have a weighting of 8.93% weighting in the fund.

Meanwhile, Ark continued to offload Nvidia Corp. NVDA as ARKQ sold 1,959 shares of the AI stalwart. The sales would have fetched the firm about $1.75 million. The firm, however, stalled the selling of crypto-linked stocks Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN and Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD amid the sell-off in cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin BTC/USD fell about 3.75% over the past 24 hours and traded at around the $66,000 level.

See Also: Best ETFs To Buy Right Now

Why It’s Important: Tesla reported Tuesday a downbeat deliveries update for the first quarter, with the number coming in well below the company-compiled consensus of 431,000 units. The Elon Musk-led company delivered 386,810 vehicles for the first quarter, down 8.5% from the year-ago period and a steeper 20.16% decline from the fourth quarter.

The first-quarter performance marked the first year-over-year decline since the COVID-19-hit second quarter of 2020.

Tesla blamed the weak performance on the early phase of the production ramp of the updated Model 3 at the Fremont factory and factory shutdowns resulting from shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea conflict and an arson attack at Gigafactory Berlin.

Reacting to the number, Future Fund’s Gary Black said, “This will renew the narrative about TSLA's 60x 2024 P/E with negative volume, revenue and eps growth.” The fund manager also expects second quarter volumes to also fall year-over-year.

Tesla ended Tuesday’s session down 4.90% at $166.63 after falling to as low as $163.43 intraday, according to Benzinga Pro data. ARKK fell 2.97% to $47.78.

Read Next: Tesla Analysts Size Up Ugly Q1 Numbers: Disaster, Train Wreck, Horror Show, Nightmare — Will Storm Pass Or Are Darker Days Ahead?