Ally Financial Taps Discover Financial Services Head Michael Rhodes As Its New CEO

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
March 28, 2024 7:21 AM | 1 min read | Make a Comment
  • Michael G. Rhodes brings over 25 years of retail banking experience, emphasizing transformative digital strategies.
  • Ally Financial's Chairman praises Rhodes' commitment to data-driven decision-making for long-term shareholder value.
Ally Financial Inc ALLY disclosed the appointment of Michael G. Rhodes as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective April 29, 2024

Rhodes is replacing Jeffrey J. Brown, who stepped down from the post at the end of January 2024

Notably, Doug Timmerman, President of Dealer Financial Services, had been serving as interim CEO since Brown’s departure.

Rhodes is joining the company from Discover Financial Services DFS, where he served as CEO and member of the Board of directors. 

Rhodes has over 25 years of experience across retail and consumer banking and has delivered transformative digital, data, and technology strategies.

Franklin Hobbs, Chairman of the Board of Ally Financial, said, “After an exhaustive search process, the Board has chosen Michael to lead Ally into the next stage of its evolution.”

Discover Financial Services disclosed in a regulatory filing that it had accepted Rhodes’ resignation following his brief tenure in the top role.

On March 26, 2024, Discover Financial Services Board appointed J. Michael Shepherd as Interim Chief Executive Officer and President of the company and as Interim President of the Bank, effective April 1, 2024.

Investors can gain exposure to the ALLY stock via Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF RDIV and Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF NUMV.

Price Action: ALLY shares are down 0.05% at $39.79 premarket on the last check Thursday.

