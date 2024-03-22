Former Windows Chief Lambasts DOJ For Invoking Steve Jobs In 'Weak' Apple Lawsuit: 'Horrible To Quote Jobs Knowing He Cannot Be Deposed'

Loading... Loading...

Former Microsoft Corp. executive Steven Sinofsky has weighed in on the ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit against Apple Inc. AAPL, after calling it "so weird."

What Happened: Sinofsky took to X to share his thoughts on the lawsuit, which he believes is more about ideology and politics than legal or business matters.

"It is not just that it is weak but the foundation is based on ahistoric tales of the past."

Sinofsky also fumed that the DOJ quoted the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

"It is horrible to quote Jobs knowing he cannot be deposed. Horrible."

Beyond this, Sinofsky also took issue over what he thinks are instances of the DOJ not understanding the technology or how the smartphone industry works.

"Just out of the gate proving they do not understand the market. A simple read of history would show this is not why or how Apple struggled."

In its filing, the DOJ highlighted a 2010 discussion where Jobs talked about further locking customers into Apple’s ecosystem and a later strategy to get people hooked into the ecosystem.

Jobs’ response to a message about the ease of switching from iPhone to Android was to “force” developers to use Apple’s payment system to lock in both developers and users on its platform.

Why It Matters: The DOJ’s lawsuit against Apple has been a topic of much discussion. On Thursday, Apple responded to the lawsuit, saying it threatens the company’s core principles and its ability to innovate.

The lawsuit also blamed Apple for the lack of success of major companies like Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp., and HTC.

On the other hand, Tesla Inc. bull Ross Gerber has questioned the merit and timing of the lawsuit, suggesting that it is primarily about money.

