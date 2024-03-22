Tesla Bull Ross Gerber Says DOJ's Apple Lawsuit Is 'Just About Money:' 'Has The DOJ Ever Won Any Of These Cases?'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. bull Ross Gerber has questioned the merit and timing of the antitrust lawsuit brought by the Department of Justice (DOJ) against Apple Inc. AAPL.

What Happened: Gerber took to X on Thursday, expressing skepticism over the DOJ’s success in their recent cases and implying that the lawsuit against Apple was primarily about money.

He also praised Apple Vision Pro, the latest major hardware launch from Cupertino. He described it as Apple's "most important hardware since the iPhone."

"Has the DOJ ever won any of these cases? It's just about money… Apple just launched their most important hardware since the iPhone… the DOJ is a 16 seed against the 1."

Apple has been sued by the DOJ on allegations of monopolist business practices. The lawsuit points at Apple's policies across various aspects of its iPhone and services business like the App Store, iMessage and accessories like the Apple Watch.

Why It Matters: While Apple has called the antitrust lawsuit "dangerous," DOJ blamed the company for the failures of Microsoft Corp., Amazon.com Inc., and HTC, among others in the U.S. smartphone market.

Apple Vision Pro, which has seen some mixed reviews since launch, recently got a boost thanks to Nvidia Corp.'s NVDA partnership with the Tim Cook-led company.

Apple and Nvidia will leverage the latter's Omniverse technology to stream advanced 3D experiences to the Vision Pro headset.

Price Action: On Friday, Apple’s shares were up 0.21% in premarket trading after closing at $171.37 on the previous day, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock