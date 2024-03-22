Carlyle And BMO Team Up: Unveil Private Equity Strategy For Canada

Loading... Loading...

The Carlyle Group Inc. CG inked a collaboration with Bank of Montreal‘s BMO BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) to aid private equity strategy for Canada.

This is BMO Global’s third partnership to widen access to private markets for Canadian accredited investors.

The new strategy will offer access to a global diversified private equity portfolio through a single fund, which is expected to be available this spring.

Shane Clifford, Head of Carlyle Wealth Strategy, said, “The solution, which is through our AlpInvest platform, will offer accredited investors in Canada direct access to a global portfolio of secondary, co-investment, and primary opportunities providing investors with diversified exposure to the private markets.”

Jeffrey Shell, Head of Alternatives, BMO GAM, said, “Together with Carlyle, we are focused on product design that puts the experience of Canadian accredited investors front and centre; this includes allowing monthly subscriptions at relatively low investment minimums and eliminating the need for capital calls, which are a standard feature of funds that are created for institutional investors.”

Investors can gain exposure to Carlyle via Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF PSP and EA Series Trust WHITEWOLF Publicly Listed Private Equity ETF LBO.

Price Action: CG shares are down 0.58% at $47.12 on the last check Friday.

