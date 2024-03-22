BMO and Carlyle Partner to Launch a Private Equity Strategy for Canada

Loading... Loading...

TORONTO, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM) today announced its third collaboration to broaden access to private markets for Canadian accredited investors. The new strategy, in partnership with Carlyle, will provide access to a global diversified private equity portfolio through a single fund, expected to be available this spring.

Carlyle is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across its business and conducts its operations through three business segments: Global Private Equity; Global Credit; and Global Investment Solutions (AlpInvest). The firm had $426 billion of assets under management as at December 31, 2023.

"We are excited to work with Carlyle to simplify investing in private equity, which has historically been the highest returning segment of private markets,1" said Jeffrey Shell, Head of Alternatives, BMO GAM. "The private equity asset class provides exposure to privately held companies that are drawn from the 80 per cent of the economy that is not publicly traded2, and traditionally has been available only to large institutional investors. Together with Carlyle, we are focused on product design that puts the experience of Canadian accredited investors front and centre; this includes allowing monthly subscriptions at relatively low investment minimums and eliminating the need for capital calls, which are a standard feature of funds that are created for institutional investors."

"We are delighted to collaborate with BMO GAM in what is a significant milestone for Carlyle's wealth business in Canada, as we continue to broaden our reach in the channel globally," said Shane Clifford, Head of Carlyle Wealth Strategy. The solution, which is through our AlpInvest platform, will offer accredited investors in Canada direct access to a global portfolio of secondary, co-investment, and primary opportunities providing investors with diversified exposure to the private markets."

The information provided is for informational purposes only. Under no circumstances is this document to be construed as an offer to sell securities or the provision of advice in relation to any securities. Any offer or sale of any securities referenced in this document will be made pursuant to a confidential offering memorandum or similar document to eligible investors who qualify as "accredited investors" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The strategy described herein is not intended for investors outside of Canada. In addition, any offer or sale of, or advice related to, any securities referenced in this document will be made only by a dealer registered in the appropriate category or relying on an exemption from registration. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon the information contained in this document or the merits of any securities referenced in this document, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

Statements that depend on future events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These statements may be based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable, however there is no assurance that actual results may not differ materially from expectations. Investors should not rely solely on forward-looking statements and should carefully consider the areas of risk described in relevant offering documents.

BMO Global Asset Management is a brand name under which BMO Asset Management Inc. and BMO Investments Inc. operate. Certain products and services offered under the brand name, BMO Global Asset Management, are designed for specific categories of investors in Canada and may not be available to all investors. Products and services are only offered to investors in Canada in accordance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements.

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.3 trillion as of January 31, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

About Carlyle

Carlyle CG is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $426 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2023, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,200 people in 28 offices across four continents. Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on X @OneCarlyle and LinkedIn at The Carlyle Group.

_______________________ 1 Preqin - 10 year horizon IRR's benchmarks for the period ending Q2 2023 2 S&P Capital IQ, December 2022; Statistics of US Businesses; Bain & Company analysis.

