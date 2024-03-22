Jim Cramer Says He'd 'Rather Buy Nvidia A Hundred Points Higher' Than This AI Stock

Loading... Loading...

Jim Cramer said he would choose Nvidia Corporation NVDA over Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI, even at a higher cost.

What Happened: On Thursday’s “Mad Money” by CNBC, Cramer was unequivocal in his stance on Super Micro Computer.

"No, no, no, no. Look, I would rather buy Nvidia a hundred points higher than it is now than buy SMCI," he said.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As $650M Worth Of Crypto Liquidated In A Single Day: Analyst Predicts

Why It Matters: Cramer’s recent comments come at a time when Super Micro Computer has been under the spotlight for its strategic positioning in the technology hardware, storage, and peripherals industry. It has played a significant role in providing high-performance server solutions, with a substantial portion of its revenue generated within the United States.

Moreover, Super Micro’s recent entry into the S&P 500, signifies its growing influence and the success of its strategic alliances, particularly with Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD). These partnerships have placed the company at the vanguard of the generative AI revolution, a factor that could have been considered in Cramer’s assessment.

As of Thursday, Super Micro Computer’s stock closed at $971.61, an 8.38% hike from its previous close while Nvidia closed at $914.35 with a slight increase of 1.18% from its previous closing rate, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin Dumps 13% From Its All-Time High: What Caused The Crypto Crash, Will It Recover?

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.