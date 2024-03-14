DraftKings Prioritizes Responsible Play - Launches New Tool Enabling Users To Track Personal Gaming Stats

Loading... Loading...

DraftKings Inc. DKNG unveiled “My Stat Sheet” on Thursday, an innovative gaming tool enabling players to evaluate, monitor, and track their personal statistics.

This feature offers intuitive charts and data, empowering users to make informed decisions about their gameplay and promote responsible gaming practices.

Over the last year, shares of DraftKings gained over 133%, significantly outpacing the S&P 500’s gain of 31%. On Mar. 5, 2024, UBS analyst Robin Farley maintained DraftKings with a Buy rating, raising the price target from $44 to $56.

“As sports betting technology continues to evolve, DraftKings remains committed to continuously enhancing our robust responsible gaming program,” said Jennifer Aguiar, DraftKings Chief Compliance Officer.

Users gain access to a comprehensive overview of their platform activity, including time spent, deposits, withdrawals, contest participation, wagers, and net win/loss, the company said in a press release.

“The My Stat Sheet tool will help customers evaluate their play and make informed choices,” Aguiar added.

While reporting fourth-quarter results last month, DraftKings raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2024 to a range of $4.65 billion to $4.90 billion, versus a prior range of $4.50 to $4.80 billion. The new guidance represents year-over-year revenue growth of 27% to 34%.

“DraftKings ended 2023 with excellent performance across customer acquisition, retention and engagement as well as structural sportsbook hold percentage despite the worst stretch of sport outcomes we have seen as a public company in the fourth quarter,” DraftKings CEO Jason Robins had said in a press release (dated Feb. 15).

Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 0.18% to $42.17 on the last check Thursday.

