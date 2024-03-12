Why DoorDash Shares Are Rising Today

Loading... Loading...

DoorDash Inc DASH shares are trading higher on Tuesday.

The company announced the launch of SafeChat+, a new feature to help combat chat abuse and harassment.

If SafeChat+ identifies inappropriate or abusive chats between Dashers and consumers, Dashers can promptly cancel orders without affecting their ratings.

If the order is completed, the feature ends ongoing chats automatically to prevent escalation. If a Dasher uses inappropriate language, customers can report via chat or phone for assistance.

The feature covers dozens of languages, including English, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Mandarin.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s total orders increased 23% year-over-year to 574 million, and marketplace GOV jumped 22% year-over-year to $17.6 billion.

DoorDash said it expects first-quarter marketplace GOV to be between $18.5 billion and $18.9 billion. The company sees first-quarter adjusted EBITDA in the range of $320 million to $380 million.

“In 2024, our focus will not change. We will invest to build tools that solve problems for consumers, merchants, and Dashers, while expanding the scale, breadth, and profit potential of our business,” the company said.

DASH Price Action: DASH shares are trading higher by 1.01% to $130.07 on the last check Tuesday.

Photo: Diego Thomazini on Shutterstock