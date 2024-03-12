Reddit's $6.4B IPO Valuation Debate: $3B For 850M Users 'Is Too Cheap,' Argues Redditor

Loading... Loading...

Reddit, Inc. RDDT has filed an amendment to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11.

The filing discloses the company’s plan to offer more than 15.2 million shares of its Class A common stock, accompanied by an additional 6.7 million shares offered by selling stockholders.

The proposed initial public offering (IPO) price per share ranges between $31 and $34, aiming to raise a substantial $748 million with a targeted launch valuation of $6.4 billion.

Reddit Users Weigh In

One Reddit user, Backieotamy, took to the r/stocks community to seek opinions on whether Reddit’s IPO is priced favorably. The post prompted a diverse range of responses from the community, reflecting various perspectives on the upcoming IPO.

Community Responses: