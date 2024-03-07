Cognizant Expands In San Francisco - Launches Advanced AI Lab To Utilize Neuro AI Platform For Better Business Outcomes

Loading... Loading...

On Thursday, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation CTSH launched an Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab.

Based in San Francisco, the laboratory will enhance AI by innovating and creating intellectual property and AI-enabling technologies.

Utilizing the Cognizant Neuro AI platform, the lab’s researchers will leverage Large Language Models (LLMs) to create decision-making AI systems, aiming to enhance business outcomes.

Comprising AI pioneers and PhDs, the lab collaborates with research institutions, customers, and startups. It holds 75 issued and pending patents, fostering innovative AI solutions.

The lab, spearheaded by AI entrepreneur Babak Hodjat, will be supervised by University of Texas at Austin AI Professor Risto Miikkulainen, a frontiersperson in neuroevolution.

In addition to the launch of Cognizant’s Advanced AI Lab, Cognizant is supporting enterprise AI adoption through its AI Innovation Studios in London, New York, San Francisco, Dallas, and Bengaluru.

“With the launch of Cognizant’s Advanced AI Lab, we’re progressing this effort by investing in state-of-the-art core AI research that establishes our position at the forefront of innovation and our industry,” said Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S.

Yesterday, the company inked a pact with Microsoft Corporation MSFT to infuse generative AI into healthcare administration.

This partnership seeks to enhance productivity and streamline operations for healthcare payers and providers, offering patients improved care through timely responses.

Price Action: CTSH shares closed lower by 1.40% to $76.69 on Wednesday.

