'AI Is Changing The Face Of Warfare,' Says Palantir CTO After Stock Gains Over 9% On US Army Contract

Loading... Loading...

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR shares are on the rise following the announcement that the company will be a prime contractor for the U.S. Army’s Titan program. The CTO’s comments on the development shed light on the broader implications of the news.

What Happened: Palantir’s CTO, Shyam Sankar, announced the company’s new role in the U.S. Army’s Titan program. The news of Palantir’s involvement in the AI-enabled vehicle project led to a 9% surge in the company’s stock.

Sankar, in an interview with CNBC, highlighted the significance of this move, stating, “It’s another manifestation of how AI is changing the face of warfare.”

The AI-enabled vehicle is designed to provide deep sensing for long-range precision fires while accommodating the soldier’s workflows.

Palantir’s stock reacted positively to the news, indicating investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

See Also: Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.4 Update — Here’s What’s New On Your iPhone

Why It Matters: The U.S. Army’s decision to engage Palantir as a prime contractor for the Titan program is a significant development. This move aligns with the broader trend of incorporating AI into military operations. The U.S. military has been increasingly relying on AI, particularly in its Middle East operations, to identify targets.

The use of AI in warfare is not only a technological advancement but also a strategic necessity. Palantir’s expanding role in this area positions the company as a key player in the future of military technology.

Palantir struck the deal with the U.S. Army for $178 million. This development has made Palantir one of the top trending tickers on Reddit’s WallStreetBets.

Read Next: Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Admits To Rushing ‘Messed Up’ Gemini Image Generator Without Proper Testing

Image via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.