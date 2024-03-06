'Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity': Wealth Manager Sees Potential In These Three Stocks

Loading... Loading...

Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI, Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, and PepsiCo Inc PEP are the three stocks that wealth manager Brian Vendig the president of MJP Wealth Advisors has identified as potential investment opportunities.

What Happened: Vendig is optimistic about the stock market’s performance this year and has identified several investment opportunities outside of the 2023 market leaders, reported CNBC on Tuesday.

He believes that the expansionary earnings outlook for this year, combined with the market areas that did not significantly contribute to returns last year, such as healthcare, industrials, materials, financials, and consumer staples, offers potential for investors.

Vendig is keeping an eye on Super Micro Computer, a company that makes AI systems and graphics processing unit servers. The company’s shares have seen a significant rise, and it was recently added to the S&P 500.

Despite this, Vendig suggests that it may be wise to take some profits now and wait for a better entry point later in the year. "I think it's something that is part of a greater trend that's happening in the market place, because investors are thinking this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in AI," he said.

He also sees potential in Palo Alto Networks, a cybersecurity company that recently announced changes to its software services. Although this may impact short-term revenue, Vendig believes it could lead to long-term benefits.

Finally, Vendig has identified PepsiCo as a value stock with strong fundamentals and pricing power, despite recent challenges. Recently, the company has faced pressure due to concerns about reduced demand for its snacks, coinciding with increased focus on weight-loss medications and healthier lifestyles.

Why It Matters: Super Micro Computer will be joining the S&P 500 Index on March 18, a move that is seen as a significant endorsement of its AI technology. This development, along with its strong performance, has drawn the attention of analysts and investors.

Meanwhile, Palo Alto Networks has been attracting attention from high-profile investors, including former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who recently disclosed significant investments in the company. This, combined with the company’s strategic changes, has positioned it as a key player in the cybersecurity sector.

Despite recent challenges, PepsiCo has been making strategic moves to expand its health and wellness offerings, a move that Vendig believes will support future growth. This, combined with the company’s strong fundamentals, has kept it on the radar of analysts and investors.

