Verizon Business Partners With Audi For Customized Private 5G Network At Automotive Test Track

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ inked a pact with Volkswagen AG‘s VWAPY Audi AG to build a state-of-the-art private wireless network and tech-testing environment at Audi’s automotive test track in Neustadt, Germany.

The advanced wireless network replicates global market conditions for Audi and VW Group brands, including Verizon’s U.S. network and European counterparts.

The Audi test track integrates a cutting-edge tech setup, including Nokia Corporation‘s NOK dual 5G and LTE platform, AWS’ MEC capability, Smart Mobile Labs’ real-time transmission, C-V2X, and a range of mobile and automotive applications.

The dynamic multi-core network integrates an onsite private test network with replicas of Verizon’s U.S. public network, local European networks, and Audi’s MVNO partner networks in Asia-Pacific.

“Increasingly, vehicles are not just about transportation, but a means of communication, entertainment, education, and work — effectively, rolling cell phones and high-powered computers,” said TJ Fox, SVP of IIoT and Automotive, Verizon Business.

“That means the vehicle of the future will be packed with technology that needs to work under many different sets of network conditions, and Audi and Verizon Business are solving for those needs with this state-of-the-art facility,” Fox added.

Price Action: VZ shares are trading lower by 0.12% to $40.68 premarket on the last check Friday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

