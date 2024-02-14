Sony To List Financial Unit After PS5 Sales Disappointment

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp SONY has revealed plans to take its financial arm public in October 2025. This decision follows a significant reduction in the sales forecast for its core gaming division, which was attributed to underwhelming PlayStation 5 (PS5) sales.

What Happened: Sony is set to list its financial unit in October 2025, marking a significant shift in strategy after the company took the unit private in 2020, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The move comes after the company revised its earnings and sales forecasts for the fiscal year ending in March.

The decision to go public with Sony’s financial group will reverse a $3.7 billion take-private deal that was concluded in 2020. The company’s sales outlook was adjusted following lower-than-expected sales of the PS5, with 8.2 million units sold in the December quarter, a million units below projections.

Naomi Matsuoka, senior vice president at Sony, commented, “Looking ahead, PS5 will enter the latter stage of its life cycle. As such, we will put more emphasis on the balance between profitability and sales.”

Despite a strong quarter for software, the disappointing hardware sales have led to a cut in Sony’s revenue forecast for the year, from 12.4 trillion ($82.37 billion) to ¥12.3 trillion ($81.7 billion).

"The result showed Sony spent a lot on promotions to sell the PS5, as the unit's profitability deteriorated, but the number of units it shipped during the quarter was much weaker than expected," said Morningstar research director Kazunori Ito.

Why It Matters: Sony’s decision to list its financial unit comes amid a series of significant developments for the company Recently, it was revealed that Sony had clinched a historic $600 million deal for Michael Jackson‘s music catalog, marking the largest transaction of its kind in history. This strategic acquisition, which includes Jackson's song shares and the Mijac publishing catalog, offers Sony a significant portion of the late singer's musical legacy.

Additionally, recent data from a Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. earnings report indicated that Sony’s PS5 had outsold Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X | S by a ratio of approximately two to one.

