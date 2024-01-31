Tesla Stock Slides Nearly 3% In Today's Premarket, Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

Electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA stock fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after a Delaware Chancery Court Judge ruled to nullify CEO Elon Musk’s 2018 compensation plan.

The decision comes more than a year after the end of the trial, which looked into the merits of a shareholder lawsuit challenging the $55 billion compensation plan the board approved for Musk. Tesla can appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court of Delaware and eventually in the Supreme Court.

The development creates uncertainty at a time when Tesla is navigating fundamental challenges. Musk has aggravated fears further by commenting on the verdict on X, a social-media platform he owns. Even as the repercussions of the “funding secured” tweet in 2018 linger, the billionaire lamented the perils of being a public company.

"The parasitic load of being a public company has become extremely high," he said.

Souring of sentiment toward big techs following some high-profile disappointments and apprehensions ahead of Wednesday’s Fed decision could also be weighing down on the stock.

In premarket trading, the stock fell 2.79% to $186.25, according to Benzinga Pro data.

