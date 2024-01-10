Booz Allen Partners With L3Harris Technologies For Battle Management Solution: Details

Loading... Loading...

Booz Allen Hamilton BAH is collaborating with L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX on advancing mission system integration capabilities.

The move will help address the Department of Defense's (DOD) critical need to modernize and enable Combined Joint All-Domain Command & Control (CJADC2) to support the future warfighter in contested environments.

The partnership will enable development and delivery of Booz Allen's Distributed Battle Management Node (DBMN) Tactical Operations Center-Light (TOC-L) prototype utilizing Booz Allen's Modular Detachment Kit (MDK).

Using model-based systems engineering (MBSE) for design rigor, MDK's architecture ensures adaptability and informed decision making providing the Joint Forces a tactical equipment package to meet the commander's intent to complement Agile Combat Employment (ACE) requirements.

MDK is a fielded capability that has demonstrated tangible results in a warfighter environment.

The collaboration on TOC-L aligns with L3Harris' focus on fielding integrated, scalable, and resilient solutions that enable decision making for the warfighter at the tactical edge.

"Warfighters need a highly mobile, tailorable, and scalable command and control system at the edge," said Steve Escaravage, executive vice president at Booz Allen and leader of the firm's Digital Battlespace Platform.

