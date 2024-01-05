RTX Picks Insider Phil Jasper As President Of Its Raytheon Unit

Loading... Loading...

Aerospace and defense major RTX Corp RTX has appointed Phil Jasper as President of its subsidiary Raytheon.

Jasper, an aerospace and defense veteran, succeeds Wesley D. Kremer, who will retire from the company at the end of Q1 2024.

Jasper will report to RTX's President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher T. Calio and lead the business in missile defense, air-to-air missiles, fire control radars, and electro-optical/infra-red systems.

In 2018, Jasper was named president of Collins Aerospace's Mission Systems strategic business unit, responsible for delivering military, government and civil solutions to help customers worldwide safely and complete their most complex missions.

"His recent integration of RTX's connected battlespace solutions, a critical customer priority and growth driver for the company, is one of many business transformations he has led over his career," said Calio.

Also, the company has named Troy Brunk as president of Collins Aerospace's Mission Systems unit, Heather Robertson as chief operating officer for Collins Aerospace's Mission Systems, and Nathan Boelkins as president of Collins Aerospace's Avionics unit.

Price Action: RTX shares closed lower by 0.23% at $85.41 on Thursday.

Photo via Company