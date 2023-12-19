RTX Wins Contract For Raytheon's One-Box Solution & Antenna Systems To Defeat Airborne Threats At The Speed Of Light

Loading... Loading...

RTX Corporation RTX has secured a $80 million contract from the U.S. Navy to prototype Advanced Electronic Warfare, or ADVEW, for the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet.

The prototype will be considered as a replacement for the existing AN/ALQ-214 integrated defensive electronic countermeasure and AN/ALR-67(V)3 radar warning receiver.

"We are completely replacing and consolidating the legacy systems into a one-box solution that will deliver a generational refresh to the electronic warfare capability for the lifetime of the Super Hornet," said Bryan Rosselli, president of Advanced Products & Solutions at Raytheon.

Raytheon's Advanced Electronic Warfare will provide performance upgrades by modernizing existing electronic warfare systems into fewer components and incorporating government-defined open architecture.

Development and testing of ADVEW will mainly take place in Goleta, California.

Also, RTX's Raytheon will design, build and test two high-power microwave antenna systems that will use directed energy to defeat airborne threats.

The three-year contract, totaling $31.3 million, is from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

Raytheon will deliver prototype systems to the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force as part of the Directed Energy Front-line Electromagnetic Neutralization and Defeat (DEFEND) program. Prototypes are expected to be delivered in fiscal years 2024 and 2026.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading higher by 2.07% at $82.36 on the last check Tuesday.