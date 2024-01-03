Starbucks Offers New Deal - Carry Your Cup, Enjoy Discounts Across US And Canada!

Loading... Loading...

Starbucks Corporation SBUX said customers across stores in the U.S. and Canada can use their clean personal cup when ordering in a café, in the drive-thru, or when ordering ahead with the Starbucks app.

This new deal, starting January 3, unlocks an opportunity for customers to choose reusables and supports Starbucks' commitment to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.

Customers at participating stores in the U.S. and Canada who bring any clean, personal cup will receive a $0.10 discount on their beverage, and in the U.S., Starbucks Rewards members will receive 25 Bonus Stars.

"Starbucks is the only national coffeehouse in the U.S. to offer customers the option to use their personal cup when they make a mobile order and the first in Canada to offer mobile order for all drinks and sizes," the company said in a statement.

The coffee chain operator was recently in the headlines after its CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, reportedly stated that demonstrators damaging its outlets in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict are misconceiving the company's values and beliefs.

Narasimhan, in an annual company letter to workers, responded to the issues faced by the coffee chain following the outbreak of the conflict in October.

Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 0.13% to $93.54 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

