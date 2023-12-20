Starbucks Aims To Halt Boycott Calls In Wake Of Union's Pro-Palestinian Comments Over Israel-Hamas War: Report

Loading... Loading...

Starbucks Corporation's SBUX CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, has reportedly stated that demonstrators damaging its outlets in response to the Israel-Hamas conflict are misconceiving the company's values and beliefs.

Narasimhan, in an annual company letter to workers, responded to the issues faced by the coffee chain following the outbreak of the conflict in October, according to a news report by The Wall Street Journal.

Following the onset of the conflict, Starbucks Workers United and its local branches, representing various U.S. stores of the chain, posted online messages supporting Palestinians, the report read.

"Many of our stores have experienced incidents of vandalism. We see protestors influenced by misrepresentation on social media of what we stand for," Narasimhan said in the letter, which the WSJ notes.

These posts, many of which have since been removed, led to appeals from several Jewish leaders for a comprehensive boycott of Starbucks, it added.

Narasimhan's letter aims to distance the company from the dispute, partly fueled by remarks perceived as pro-Palestinian by the workers' union.

In October, Starbucks also filed a lawsuit against the union, accusing it of trademark infringement and demanding that the union cease using Starbucks' name and logos.

The company argued that this association with the union was harming its reputation and endangering its employees.

Earlier this month, Starbucks said in a release, "We stand for human connection. We strongly abhor hate, violence and attacks on the innocent".

Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 0.23% to $97.50 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Company