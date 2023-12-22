Banzai Launches Data-Driven Research Hub, Unveils Its Maiden Report On Key Marketing Attribution Trends

Loading... Loading...

Banzai International, Inc. BNZI today revealed the launched Research Hub to provide an accessible platform to marketers at every level looking for insights from top marketing, advertising, and SaaS executives.

"By launching the Banzai Research Hub, our aim is to provide access to the cutting-edge marketing data and insights we have been collecting for years, empowering marketers across the industry to make informed, data-driven decisions," said Joe Davy, CEO and Chairman of Banzai.

Banzai's Research Hub offers free and accessible benchmark data to clients, empowering marketers to make informed decisions in a challenging market with reduced budgets. It addresses the need for quality insights, often inaccessible to many marketing teams.

The company also launched its first report, providing detailed data on key marketing attribution trends.

The report surveyed marketing professionals and revealed significant insights into the current state of marketing attribution.

"Our inaugural report on marketing attribution trends is just the beginning" Davy added.

On Thursday, the company made it to the news headlines after its CEO acquired additional shares of Banzai stock in the open market.

Banzai said it will make a corresponding Form 4 filing in the coming days.

Price Action: BNZI shares are trading lower by 2.78% to $3.500 on the last check Friday.