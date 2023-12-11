Healthy Groceries On The Go: Sprouts Farmers Market Now Offering Delivery Via Uber Eats

Loading... Loading...

Food specialty retailer Sprouts Farmers Market Inc SFM said it is now available on Uber Technologies Inc's UBER food delivery platform, Uber Eats, starting in Florida.

More than 15,000 products from Sprouts will be available for delivery on the Uber Eats app, including organic groceries, local farm-fresh produce, keto friendly, gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based items.

Customers will be able to place orders for organic products from Sprouts using Uber Eats mobile app or website. Customers can opt for on-demand delivery or schedule a delivery for later in the day or week.

Sprouts will roll out delivery through Uber Eats to its markets in phases starting in December, beginning with more than 40 locations currently available in Florida, and will expand to all Sprouts locations by the end of the year.

Nick Konat, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprouts, said, "By partnering with Uber, more people will be able to access our uniquely healthy assortment and the season's freshest, most delicious produce."

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that partners with over 900,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents.

Price Action: SFM shares closed lower by 0.50% at $46.02 on Friday.

