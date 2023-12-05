Airbus Just 97 Deliveries Away From 2023 Target? European Planemaker Reportedly Delivers 64 Aircraft In November

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Airbus SE EADSF EADSY reportedly delivered 64 aircraft in November, down 6% year over year, to bring the total deliveries this year to 623 units.

With this count, Airbus is left with the task of delivering 97 aircraft in December to achieve its annual goal of 720 deliveries, according to a news report by Reuters.

This compares to an average of 93 deliveries in December over the last three years and a pre-pandemic December average of 131 units in the three years prior, when supply chains were more efficient, the report read.

Airbus' deliveries in 2023 began slower but have accelerated since the summer.

Analysts now view the full-year delivery target as increasingly achievable, especially after Airbus missed and ultimately discarded a similar goal last year due to supply chain issues, the report added.

The European plane manufacturer was recently in the headlines as one of its subsidiaries was reportedly advancing in developing high-altitude, solar-powered drones designed to provide communication services.

Price Action: EADSY shares closed lower by 1.14% to $37.18 on Monday.

