RTX's Collins Aerospace Joins Hand With easyJet To Boost Aircraft Efficiency

RTX Corp's RTX Collins Aerospace disclosed a collaboration with easyJet PLC ESYJY to activate GlobalConnectSM connected aircraft services on over 330 Airbus SE EADSY aircraft in its fleet.

RTX plans to progressively activate GlobalConnect services across easyJet's fleet in the coming months, starting before the year's end.

With the deal, easyJet will become the largest A320 operator globally to deploy GlobalConnect, with the new capability boosting safety oversight, pilot training, and operational efficiencies.

The adoption of this data exchange and analytics capability aids in simplifying the avionics architecture, and curtailing the additional weight can drive savings of up to 500 tonnes of carbon annually (when rolled out fleet-wide).

In October, RTX inked a joint venture deal with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems to build a manufacturing facility in East Camden, Arkansas.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading lower by 0.06% at $82.27 premarket on the last check Monday.

