Taboola.Com Ltd. TBLA shares are trading higher after the company announced a new five-year deal with NBCUniversal News Group.

NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation CMCSA. NBCUniversal is a news organization in the U.S. that reaches seven in 10 American adults monthly.

"NBCUniversal News Group is one of the most iconic, trusted names in media, delivering world-class journalism, including financial and business news, entertainment, politics and more. Supporting its continued growth is a testament to the mutual trust and benefits we've developed since 2014," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder at Taboola.

Under the new agreement, NBCU News Group will continue to utilize Taboola's suite of products across its digital properties including NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC and TODAY to grow its audience, optimize user engagement, and drive revenue.

NBCUniversal implements Taboola in multiple impactful user touchpoints, from apps to article pages, and homepages, through offerings including Taboola Feed.

Taboola allows NBCUniversal to provide personalized user experiences across all these touchpoints, optimizing content recommendations to improve user engagement.

"We're pleased to extend and grow our partnership with Taboola and look forward to more continued success together in the coming years," said Satpal Brainch, Chief Business Officer of NBCUniversal.

Price Action: TBLA shares are trading higher by 4.29% to $4.02 on the last check Tuesday.