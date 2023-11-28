FuelCell Energy Partners With IBM: Leveraging AI To Enhance Clean Energy Technology And Efficiency

Loading... Loading... Loading...

FuelCell Energy, Inc FCEL has partnered with cloud computing and AI services provider International Business Machines Corporation IBM to boost the performance of its technology using Foundation Models, a form of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The partnership aims to support both companies' efforts to lead a global transition to renewable energy sources that emit little to no carbon.

IBM will research ways that FuelCell Energy can extend the life of its fuel cells through optimum operating parameters and cost efficiency.

Fuel cells are a source of clean energy that can be used in conjunction with other renewable energy sources or on their own.

IBM will develop a generative AI Foundation Model to create device-level models using FuelCell Energy data, which will learn from the data and predict the technology's performance.

"Our collaboration with IBM is an opportunity for FuelCell Energy to leverage emerging AI technology to improve our product performance for our customers and for IBM to extend its AI technology to the study of electrochemical catalytic processes," said FuelCell Energy's Chief Technology Officer Tony Leo.

Price Action: FCEL shares closed lower by 5.13% at $1.11 on Monday.