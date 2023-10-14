Elon Musk Exposes Israel-Hamas War's Impact on X's Ad Revenues

In a recent development, Tesla, Inc. CEO Elon Musk shed light on how wars considerably affect advertising revenue on X, previously known as Twitter.

On Saturday, he indicated in his post a substantial decline in ad revenue tends to occur during war, as outlined in his response to a user's tweet lamenting decreased payouts.

This revelation gains importance in the backdrop of heightened oversight from the European Union's regulatory bodies, according to a news report by Bloomberg.

The EU is increasingly wary of potential content on X that may incite violence or have links to terrorism, the report added.

Although Musk didn't pinpoint a particular conflict in his tweet, it's evident that geopolitical tensions can take a toll on online advertising revenues.

Moreover, the ad revenue model on X has witnessed a shift.

The company reportedly lowered the ad revenue sharing requirement to 5 million impressions, potentially opening doors for small creators to earn big on the platform.

Global platforms like Meta Platforms, Inc. META are also under the microscope, with regulators worldwide keen on ensuring that they don't become conduits for spreading hate or inciting violence.

In a recent statement, Meta said it is intensively moderating content across its platforms, eliminating over 795,000 content breaches of its guidelines in Hebrew and Arabic in the three days following Hamas' attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

