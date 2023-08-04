QuantumScape Raises $300M Via Equity Offering

QuantumScape Corporation QS has unveiled the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 37.5 million shares of its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of $300 million.

QuantumScape has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5.62 million shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The public offering is expected to close on August 8, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Price Action: QS shares are trading lower by 9.19% at $8.00 in premarket on the last check Friday.