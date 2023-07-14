Delta Air Lines Orders 12 Additional A220 Aircraft From Airbus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has disclosed an order for 12 additional A220-300 aircraft to Airbus SE EADSY.

The latest order brings the airline's total firm order for 131 aircraft of A220s, 45 aircraft of A220-100s, and 86 aircraft of A220-300.

Airbus said that Delta Air Lines is currently the world's largest A220 customer and operator, reordering the A220 five times throughout the years.

"In service with Delta, the A220 has proven to be a game changer in its size category in highly competitive North America markets," said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International.

Delta currently operates a fleet of 433 Airbus aircraft, including 61 A220 aircraft, 280 A320 Family aircraft, 64 A330s, and 28 A350-900 aircraft.

As of June-end this year, Airbus has delivered 271 A220s to 16 airlines operating on four continents.

To date, more than 90 million passengers have flown on the A220.

Meanwhile, Delta Airlines raised its FY23 outlook in the recently-reported second quarter results. DAL sees EPS of $6 - $7 (prior $5 to $6) versus the $6.15 estimate; revenue growth of +17%-20% (prior +15% - 20%); operating margin greater than 12%; and free cash flow guide of more than $3 billion.

Price Action: DAL shares are trading higher by 0.36% in the premarket session to $47.78 on the last check Friday.