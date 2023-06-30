Addentax Group Corp. ATXG formed a cooperation leading certain Games-as-a-Service firms to launch a project focusing on developing Artificial Intelligence Online Operational Tools.

"Our aspiration is to develop AI language models, and commercialise these models in diverse sectors, including internet games and industrial applications. We are actively exploring opportunities within the AI and ChatGPT domains," Mr. Hong Zhida, the Chairman and CEO of Addentax, stated.

The AI project primarily centers around implementing AI Online Operational Tools, which are vital in continually refining and updating content within online games.

The company said AI Online Operational Tools had delivered substantial revenue growth in popular games.

Price Action: ATXG shares are trading higher by 14.15% to $7.50 on the last check Friday.