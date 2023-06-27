Snowflake Unites With NVIDIA To Aid Organizations Creating AI Models With Own Data

Snowflake Inc SNOW is collaborating with NVIDIA Corp NVDA to aid businesses in creating customized generative AI applications using their proprietary data in the Snowflake Data Cloud.

As per the deal, integrating NVIDIA NeMo with Snowflake will aid various types of enterprises use data in their Snowflake accounts to build custom LLMs for advanced generative AI services, including chatbots, search, and summarization.

With the expansion of AI capabilities in the Data Cloud, customers can considerably decrease cost and latency while maintaining the security of their data.

"Snowflake's partnership with NVIDIA will bring high-performance machine learning and artificial intelligence to our vast volumes of proprietary and structured enterprise data, a new frontier to bringing unprecedented insights, predictions and prescriptions to the global world of business," said Frank Slootman, chairman and CEO, Snowflake.

Yesterday, SNOW announced expanding its partnership with Microsoft MSFT and brought generative AI models and machine learning capabilities to the data cloud.

Price Action: SNOW shares are trading higher by 3.45% at $175.70 premarket on the last check Tuesday.