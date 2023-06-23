Jim Cramer Shares Game Plan For 'Important Week' Ahead As Nike, Micron Gear Up To Report Earnings

Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has detailed his plan for the upcoming week and said it is an important one with crucial economic data releases and earnings reports of prominent names scheduled.

"It's an important week, not to be minimized, as we make our way to July for an employment report, a Fed meeting and a parade of earnings, all care of an upcoming calendar change," Cramer said according to a CNBC report.

Here's his game plan for the week:

Monday — Cramer noted he will be observing Carnival Corp's CCL earnings report to understand whether the post-pandemic travel and entertainment boom can continue.

Tuesday — Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA is scheduled to announce its earnings. Cramer is wondering whether the stock, with its 6% dividend yield, could rise if earnings line up with consensus estimates.

Wednesday — General Mills Inc GIS and Micron Technology Inc MU are set to announce their earnings. Cramer believes Micron stock will be undervalued now versus next year as generative artificial intelligence uses a lot of memory.

Thursday — Nike Inc NKE is set to announce earnings. Cramer believes it has "good long-term story," but is skeptical of factors like a retail slowdown in China and the U.S. and significant competition from rivals. "I do want to recommend Nike, but we need to get past a forecast that may be more tepid than usual," Cramer said, according to the CNBC report.

Friday — Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ is scheduled to report its earnings. The market expert said while he's anticipating a miss for the stock this quarter, he owns it for long-term cash flow.

