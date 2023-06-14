Cadence Inks Long-Term Pact With Samsung Foundry To Expand Design IP Portfolio

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS inked a multi-year pact with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd'sSSNLF Samsung Foundry to expand the availability of the design IP portfolio on the latter's SF5A process technology.

For years, Cadence and Samsung have collaborated closely on Samsung EDA and IP ecosystem enablement.

Following the latest deal, joint customers can obtain a complete design IP solution from Cadence, a Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem collaborative partner.

"Through this collaboration with Samsung, we can deliver a rich set of high-performance IP with competitive PPA that meets the most demanding requirements for HPC, AI/ML, networking, storage, and automotive applications," said Rishi Chugh, vice president of product marketing in the IP Group at Cadence.

The agreement enables the latest DDR5 8400+ and GDDR7 solutions on Samsung Foundry's advanced SF3 technology, among others.

The company said the deal also offers a "future-proof" migration path for customers seeking a high-bandwidth memory interface solution for designing generative AI applications.

Price Action: CDNS shares are trading higher by 0.01% to $239.02 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.