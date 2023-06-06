Ryman Hospitality Buys JW Marriott Property For $800M

- Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc RHP disclosed an agreement to buy JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa for $800 million.
- The company inked a deal with Blackstone Inc's BX subsidiary, Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (BREIT), for the same.
- The JW Marriott Hill Country is a premier group-oriented resort with 1,002 rooms and 268,000 total square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space.
- The addition of the property to Ryman's portfolio boosts its ownership of two of the top group-focused assets in Texas.
- RHP plans to operate the asset under the JW Marriott flag. Both companies expect to complete the acquisition in Q2 or Q3 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.
- As of March 31, 2023, Ryman's cash and equivalents stood at ~$414 million.
- Ryman has commenced a public offering of 3.50 million shares of its common stock. The net proceeds from the offering will be used to fund a portion of the approximately $800 million purchase price.
- Price Action: RHP shares closed lower by 1.68% at $96.54 on Monday.
