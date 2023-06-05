Why Nvidia, Palantir, c3.ai, Other AI-Linked Stocks Are Pulling Back Premarket Monday

The recent weeks saw stocks with exposure to artificial intelligence technology rallying hard, giving rise to fears that these stocks could have moved into a bubble.

Monday, most AI stocks were lower, in line with the sentiment relayed by the stock futures.

According to Benzinga Pro data, in premarket trading:

Nvidia Corp. NVDA fell 1.52% to $387.30.

fell 1.52% to $387.30. c3.ai, Inc. AI plunged 3.13% to $31.25.

plunged 3.13% to $31.25. Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR moved 2% lower to $14.52.

moved 2% lower to $14.52. Microsoft Corp. MSFT eased 0.50% to $333.73.

eased 0.50% to $333.73. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD slipped 1.33% to $116.29.

slipped 1.33% to $116.29. Baidu, Inc. BIDU pulled back 1.16% to $131.90.

The weakness reflected potential profit-taking following the gains seen early last week. Even hardcore Nvidia investors have either liquidated or are looking to cash out of the stock as they believe the stock has gotten ahead of itself.

Wharton professor Jeremey Siegel said last week that AI stocks were not in a bubble as they have real earnings behind them. "To me, a bubble is a stock that’s four or five times above its fundamental value. I don’t think we’re anywhere near that," he said.

