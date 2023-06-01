U.S. markets ended in the green on Thursday following the passage of the debt ceiling bill in the House. The Nasdaq Composite closed 1.28% higher while the S&P 500 gained 0.99%. Both indices ended at their highest levels since August last year. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 1.76% higher on Thursday. Shanghai's Communist Party chief Chen Jining told Elon Musk on Thursday the financial hub is keen to extend cooperation with Tesla on electric vehicles and energy storage, reported Bloomberg citing a city government statement. Musk left Shanghai on Thursday morning local time after his first visit to China in three years.

2. Broadcom Inc AVGO: Shares of the company closed 2.23% lower on Thursday and lost another 1.83% in extended trading. Broadcom said second-quarter revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $8.73 billion, which beat an average analyst estimate of $8.71 billion. However, total revenue in the third quarter is expected at about $8.85 billion, the company indicated. The anticipated rise of less than 5% represents Broadcom's slowest increase in years, a Bloomberg report said.

3. U Power Ltd UCAR: Shares of the company closed 144.05% higher and gained another 18.58% in extended trading after U Power announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Quantum Solutions Co in Japan. The agreement will allow U Power to develop business initiatives related to research and development and marketing of electric vehicles, new energy storage solutions including battery banks, among other things.

4. ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT: Shares of the company closed 0.83% higher but lost over 6% in extended trading. ChargePoint reported first-quarter revenue of $130 million, up 59% year-over-year. However, the company reported a loss of 23 cents per share during the quarter, higher than a Street estimate of a loss of 17 cents per share.

5. Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU: Shares of the company closed 1.08% lower but gained 13.29% higher in extended trading. Lululemon reported first-quarter revenue of $2 billion, up 24% year-over-year. The revenue came in ahead of a Street consensus estimate of $1.92 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

