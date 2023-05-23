ñol


Tesla, Palo Alto Networks, Ocea Biomedical, Intuit, VF Corp: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today

by Bhavik Nair, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 23, 2023 9:20 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • U.S. Transportation Secretary said there are concerns about the interaction between Tesla's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and
  • Palo Alto Networks reported a quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion that beat an estimate of $1.71 billion.
  • Intuit reported a quarterly revenue of $6.02 billion that missed an estimate of $6.1 billion.

Wall Street finally seemed to realize the gravity of the never-ending debt ceiling talks as representatives of President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers concluded another round of negotiations on Tuesday with no signs of progress. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 ended over 1% lower while the Dow lost 0.69% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of the company closed 1.64% lower on Tuesday. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday there are concerns about the interaction between the EV-maker's advanced driver assistance system Autopilot and drivers that is the subject of an ongoing government probe, reported Reuters.

2. Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW: Shares of the company closed 1.23% lower but gained over 4% in extended trade after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results and issued strong earnings guidance. Palo Alto Networks reported quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion which beat an estimate of $1.71 billion. The company sees fiscal fourth-quarter revenue in the range of $1.937 billion and $1.967 billion versus an estimate of $1.95 billion.

3. Ocean Biomedical, Inc. OCEA: Shares of the company closed 28.14% higher on Tuesday after it announced a patent award for a novel cancer immunotherapy treatment. The company said its scientific co-founder Jack A. Elias has been issued a broad patent for his cancer immunotherapy discovery.

4. Intuit Inc. INTU: Shares of the company lost over 4% in extended trading on Tuesday. Intuit reported quarterly revenue of $6.02 billion which missed an estimate of $6.1 billion.

5. VF Corp VFC: Shares of the company closed 3.02% lower on Tuesday but gained over 2.5% in extended trading. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $2.7 billion, which was down 3%.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

