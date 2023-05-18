Wipro Inks 5-Year Deal With ServiceNow,Targets Building $1B Business

by

Wipro Limited WIT inked a five-year deal with ServiceNow Inc NOW to expand the existing partnership and accelerate new offerings.

Both companies will jointly deliver clients process consulting, implementation, configuration, and managed services across all global geographies, with an initial focus on financial services, manufacturing, healthcare and energy and utilities industries.

"We couldn't be more excited to deepen our partnership with ServiceNow and jointly deliver greater value, agility, and impact to the market. ServiceNow brings a whole new dimension to employee and customer experiences and technology innovation, allowing us to more effectively guide our shared customers through the next evolution of their business," said Jason Eichenholz, Senior VP and Global Partnership Lead.

Also, this week, Wipro's FullStride Cloud Studio partnered with Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google to facilitate its clients' journey to the cloud.

Google to facilitate its clients' journey to the cloud. Last month, Wipro reported Q4 FY23 revenues of $2.82 billion, beating the consensus of $2.80 billion, and EPS of $0.07 came in line with the consensus.

Price Action: WIT shares are trading lower by 0.54% at $4.63 on the last check Thursday.

