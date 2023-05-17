ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Grove Collaborative Inks Retail Partnerships With Kroger, Costco And Hannaford

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 17, 2023 12:58 PM | 1 min read
    • Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV has forged a new retail partnership with Kroger Company KRCostco Wholesale Corporation COST and Hannaford.
    • The latest retail additions bring Grove's retail footprint to over 5,700 brick-and-mortar stores.
    • Grove's sustainable household essentials have begun rolling out at all three retailers at select stores nationwide.
    • The announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent debut in major stores earlier this year.
    • "Meeting our customers where they shop is critical to our objective of making planet-friendly household essentials as accessible as possible," said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative.
    • Price Action: GROV shares are trading higher by 0.54% at $0.45 on the last check Wednesday.
    • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesNewsPenny StocksContractsMarketsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved