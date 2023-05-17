Grove Collaborative Inks Retail Partnerships With Kroger, Costco And Hannaford

by

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV has forged a new retail partnership with Kroger Company KR , Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Hannaford. The latest retail additions bring Grove's retail footprint to over 5,700 brick-and-mortar stores. Grove's sustainable household essentials have begun rolling out at all three retailers at select stores nationwide. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent debut in major stores earlier this year. "Meeting our customers where they shop is critical to our objective of making planet-friendly household essentials as accessible as possible," said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative. Price Action : GROV shares are trading higher by 0.54% at $0.45 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company



