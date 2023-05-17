Grove Collaborative Inks Retail Partnerships With Kroger, Costco And Hannaford

-
- Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc GROV has forged a new retail partnership with Kroger Company KR, Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Hannaford.
- The latest retail additions bring Grove's retail footprint to over 5,700 brick-and-mortar stores.
- Grove's sustainable household essentials have begun rolling out at all three retailers at select stores nationwide.
- The announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent debut in major stores earlier this year.
- "Meeting our customers where they shop is critical to our objective of making planet-friendly household essentials as accessible as possible," said Stuart Landesberg, co-founder and CEO of Grove Collaborative.
- Price Action: GROV shares are trading higher by 0.54% at $0.45 on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo Via Company
