ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Truce!! Shake Shack Reaches Agreement With Activist Investor Engaged Capital

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 16, 2023 9:12 AM | 1 min read
  • Shake Shack Inc SHAK has entered a cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital, LLC,  one of its largest stockholders.
  • As part of the Cooperation Agreement, Shake Shack has appointed Jeffrey D. Lawrence to its Board as an independent director, effective immediately. 
  • The company will also work with Engaged Capital to identify an additional mutually agreed upon independent director with restaurant operations experience. 
  • Lawrence, former CFO of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, brings financial management, business operations, and transformation expertise.
  • Shake Shack has agreed to retain a consulting firm to support its ongoing operational initiatives to improve restaurant execution, cost structure and profitability.
  • Danny Meyer and certain of his affiliates have agreed to step down their director designation rights over time.
  • Shake Shack shares have lost almost 50% of their value from an early-2021 high, even after gaining more than 50% this year, amid inflation pressures and compressed margins.
  • Engaged Capital has agreed to support the Board's full slate of directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
  • Price Action: SHAK shares are trading lower by 0.41% at $70.01 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EquitiesNewsManagementMarketsGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved