Truce!! Shake Shack Reaches Agreement With Activist Investor Engaged Capital

- Shake Shack Inc SHAK has entered a cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital, LLC, one of its largest stockholders.
- As part of the Cooperation Agreement, Shake Shack has appointed Jeffrey D. Lawrence to its Board as an independent director, effective immediately.
- The company will also work with Engaged Capital to identify an additional mutually agreed upon independent director with restaurant operations experience.
- Lawrence, former CFO of Domino's Pizza Inc DPZ, brings financial management, business operations, and transformation expertise.
- Shake Shack has agreed to retain a consulting firm to support its ongoing operational initiatives to improve restaurant execution, cost structure and profitability.
- Danny Meyer and certain of his affiliates have agreed to step down their director designation rights over time.
- Shake Shack shares have lost almost 50% of their value from an early-2021 high, even after gaining more than 50% this year, amid inflation pressures and compressed margins.
- Engaged Capital has agreed to support the Board's full slate of directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
- Price Action: SHAK shares are trading lower by 0.41% at $70.01 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
