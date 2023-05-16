Tesla Bucks Broader Weakness Premarket As Focus Shifts To Annual Meeting Today

Tesla, Inc. TSLA stock is little changed in premarket trading on Tuesday, as investors look ahead to the electric vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. EDT and will be held at the company's Texas Gigafactory. It is planned as a hybrid event, with limited in-person attendance and the rest of the shareholders connecting virtually.

A live-streaming of the event will also be made available to the general public.

Future Fund's Gary Black recently suggested that though shareholder meetings are dull, routine affairs, Tesla investors may be keyed into any detail forthcoming on the Cybertruck launch schedule, the itinerary for the widely expected budget-model car, and share buybacks among other things.

A detailed preview of the event can be accessed by clicking this link:

Tesla stock is currently trading about 23% off the year-to-date intraday peak of $217.65. In premarket trading on Tuesday, the stock rose 0.19% to $166.67, according to Benzinga Pro data, while S&P 500 futures were down 0.11%.

