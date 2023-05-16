ñol


LP Display Grabs Samsung To Jump Out Of Deepening Losses Trail: Report

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2023 6:11 AM | 1 min read
  • LG Display Co Ltd LPL reportedly disclosed the deal to supply high-end TV panels to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd SSNLF starting this quarter.
  • LG Display will initially supply 77-inch and 83-inch white OLED (WOLED) TV panels and will boost shipment gradually, as per Reuters
  • In the coming year, the flat-screen maker aims to deliver 2 million units and raise shipments to 3 million-5 million units in subsequent years.  
  • As per the report, the deal may bring back LG display on the profit lane and can drive Samsung to become the world's second-largest OLED TV supplier surpassing Sony Grup Corp SONY.
  • Also relatedLG Display Clocks 17% Revenue Decline In Q4 As Panel Shipments Hit By Macroeconomic Conditions
  • According to analysts, the shipment of 2 million OLED panels may be worth around $1.5 billion. 
  • Also, the analysts believe the shipment can account for about 20%-30% of the large-sized OLED panels manufacturing capacity, resulting in complete utilization of the facilities, which had been running low due to weak TV demand. 
  • Price Action: LPL shares closed higher by 2.34% at $5.69 on Monday.

